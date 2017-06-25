Happy 100th: Customer gets a beauty shop birthday party
100 2.jpg
Local

Happy 100th: Customer gets a beauty shop birthday party

  • Updated

Marianna resident Edna Mae Snyder turned 100 years of age on Wednesday. On Thursday, as usual, son Bob Snyder took his mom in for her standing weekly hair appointment at Dolly’s Hair 101 in Malone. But there was more than her usual wash and set in store for her that day. A surprise birthday …

Latest News

NEWS

Happy 100th: Customer gets a beauty shop birthday party
Local

Happy 100th: Customer gets a beauty shop birthday party

  • Deborah Buckhalter
  • Updated

Marianna resident Edna Mae Snyder turned 100 years of age on Wednesday. On Thursday, as usual, son Bob Snyder took his mom in for her standing weekly hair appointment at Dolly’s Hair 101 in Malone. But there was more than her usual wash and set in store for her that day. A surprise birthday … Read more

Abuse and neglect expert speaks to local seniors
Local

Abuse and neglect expert speaks to local seniors

  • Deborah Buckhalter

For years, Wanda Williams worked as adult protective services investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families. She saw first-hand instances of neglect and abuse, and worked those incidents through the system case-by-case. Read more

Featured Businesses

Find a local business

CRIME & COURT

Two former local tax collector employees indicted
Crime Courts

Two former local tax collector employees indicted

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Two former employees of the Jackson County Tax Collector’s Office in the Sneads branch, Roberta Mary Cotton and Genene Hill Hall, have been arrested on 218 counts of forgery, along with one count each of grand theft over $100,000 and of an organized scheme to defraud. Read more

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Flag Etiquette

Flag Etiquette

Showcase of Real Estate

Showcase of Real Estate

Graduation 2017

Graduation 2017

SPORTS

Making a Big Splash

Making a Big Splash

  • Updated

Kids in the current swimming classes at the Chipola College Pool kick up some waves as they wrap up Tuesday’s lesson. The next round of swimming classes will start July 10 and last through the 20th, but participants will need to register by July 5. Classes for four and five year old will be … Read more

OBITUARIES

Hall, Jr., Lewis D.

Trahan Family Funeral Home Pensacola, FL 850-438-6235 1967 201…

ANNOUNCEMENTS