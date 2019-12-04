OPELIKA — Aniah Blanchard fought for her kidnapper’s gun the night she disappeared, according to an arrest affidavit filed against the primary suspect in the case.
The new filing was revealed Wednesday to the media. It states Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, admitted to a person at a Montgomery residence to “shooting a girl and stated the girl ‘went for the gun.’”
Yazeed is charged with capital murder-kidnapping and capital murder-use of a deadly weapon while victim is inside a vehicle in the death of Blanchard. He is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.
Blanchard’s remains were found last week in Macon County. She apparently died from a gunshot wound, according to a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Yazeed was previously charged with first-degree kidnapping. He was charged with capital murder-kidnapping Monday. The second capital-murder charge was added Wednesday at Yazeed’s initial hearing for the charges in Judge Russell Bush’s Lee County courtroom.
“An autopsy was done, and the medical examiner ruled that Aniah Blanchard was killed in a manner of homicide; cause of death was a gunshot wound,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said earlier.
Hughes is seeking the death penalty for Yazeed.
Antwain Shamar “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, also of Montgomery, is charged with first-degree kidnapping in Blanchard’s disappearance.
David Lee Johnson Jr., 63, is charged with hindering prosecution for lying to police about who took Yazeed to Florida.
Yazeed was appointed more attorneys at Wednesday’s hearing due to the complexity of a capital-murder case. William Whatley and Harold Morris were appointed by Bush to help Elijah Beaver prepare for Yazeed’s case.
Yazeed spoke to the judge in open court about his charges.
“I got a right too,” Yazeed said to Bush.
Bush continued to explain the probable-cause statements in the affidavit; and that they both fit what is needed to be charged with the crimes; however, Yazeed was not satisfied.
“That’s what I’m trying to see, how y’all gonna bind me over hearsay but y’all ain’t present no evidence and then now there’s a whole different statement,” Yazeed said in reference to the new probable-cause statement in the affidavit.
“It’s a whole different convenience store, you saying. So why didn’t the kidnapping and all that get dismissed.”
Bush advised Yazeed to speak with his attorney regarding his questions in regards to the charges and affidavits.
A hearing for a motion filed to lift the gag order in Yazeed’s and Fisher’s cases was heard immediately after Yazeed’s intial hearing.
The motion, filed by media members including the Opelika-Auburn News, requested that the gag order be lifted because it is a prior restraint and is too broad.
Bush stated that he will take the hearing under advisement and render his decision later.
Series of events
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at the Chevron convenience store on South College Street in Auburn. She was reported missing the next day.
Authorities began investigating, and they subsequently found a witness who claimed to see a young woman matching Blanchard’s description with a man near her 2017 black Honda CR-V parked in the Chevron lot, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police the man looked like Yazeed.
“He said he observed Blanchard and a black male, later positively identified as Yazeed, at the store at the same time, and he observed Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in that vehicle,” Auburn police Detective Josh Mixon testified at Yazeed’s preliminary hearing.
Police discovered more video evidence from a “separate gas station in Auburn depicting Yazeed exiting the passenger side of Blanchard’s vehicle and later re-entering the vehicle,” the affidavit reads.
Blanchard’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on South College Street in Auburn towards Interstate 85.
Yazeed was later seen by a person at a “residence in Montgomery wearing only shorts, with a gun tucked into the shorts,” the affidavit reads. Yazeed was in possession of Blanchard’s Honda at the time; however, the person at the residence did not see Blanchard at the time, the affidavit says.
Blanchard’s Honda CR-V was found Oct. 25 at an apartment complex parking lot in Montgomery and had sustained damage since it was last seen.
Blood evidence was found in the passenger side of her vehicle “that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” the affidavit says.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences positively identified Blanchard’s remains, which were found Nov. 27 in a wooded area near Shorter.
