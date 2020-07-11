Bowen-Grice Wedding

Adam Grice, son of Dewey Wayne and Susan Joy Grice
from Sneads, FL and Cindy Bowen, daughter of John and Betty Bowen of Marianna, FL, will be united in marriage in July 2020.
