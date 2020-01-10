AUBURN – Due to a forecast of severe weather Saturday afternoon, the time for Auburn basketball game vs. Georgia has been moved to an 11 a.m. CT start.
The game was originally slated to begin at 5 p.m. CT and was changed in consideration of the safety of students, student-athletes and fans. The National Weather Service currently shows the severe weather is expected in the Auburn area between 2 and 8 p.m. CT Saturday, with the greatest potential for danger around 3 p.m. CT.
Auburn will continue to communicate any possible weather changes, and fans should factor in the forecast when making travel plans.
The National Weather Service has determined the Auburn area to be in a heightened risk for winds in excess of 70 mph Saturday afternoon, to include the potential for tornadoes.
If a Tornado Watch is issued, Auburn University will open Greene Hall at the College of Veterinary Medicine and the Draughon Library as shelters. University buildings also have a designated location for severe weather sheltering in the lower, interior portions of buildings, marked with signage.
The game is set to be televised on ESPNEWS. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. CT. Tickets for the previously scheduled game time will be valid.
