AUBURN — Tanner Burns came to Tim Hudson with a question and a dream.
He asked the right thing. And he asked the right man.
Burns, Auburn’s ace pitcher and the team’s most highly-rated prospect entering Wednesday’s MLB Draft, didn’t get to spend a ton of time under Hudson with all things considered, but he did make the most of his conversations with him, said the Auburn all-timer who is now back with the team as its newest assistant coach.
Burns could be picked in the first round, but in a visit with the 17-year pro Hudson earlier this spring, he wasn’t asking so much about getting drafted or getting signed.
It wasn’t about just getting to the big leagues.
It was about staying in the big leagues.
And it’s a player with that kind of focus that Auburn coaches say a new team will be getting after the new-look MLB Draft opens tonight at 6 p.m.
“Whoever drafts him is going to be getting a stud,” Hudson said simply during a conference call this week.
Burns has been projected to be a first-round pick by plenty of prognosticators, pegged there in mock drafts published by CBS, MLB.com, Prospects365 and more. Others like DraftSite have him going early second.
DraftSite has Auburn outfielder Steven Williams going in the fourth round while Prospects365 has Tiger pitcher Cody Greenhill going in the fifth round and signee Werner Blakely going in the third round, but by all accounts Burns will be Auburn’s first man off the board and stands as the best chance to be called upon in the first round tonight. The remaining second, third, fourth and fifth rounds of this year’s truncated draft will be picked on Thursday.
“He wants to always soak up knowledge of the game and pick your brain,” Hudson said of Burns. “You know, he talked to me earlier in the spring about what he needed to do to have a long career in the big leagues. And it wasn’t to get to the big leagues; it was, ‘How do I pitch 10, 15, 17 years?’ That’s where his mind is. And that’s where it should be.”
If he’s taken in the first round, Burns will be Auburn’s ninth player picked in the opening round of the MLB Draft. He will be the third under head coach Butch Thompson, following Anfernee Grier and Casey Mize.
Burns joined Mize in 2019 as the only two pitchers at Auburn since 2000 to strike out 100 batters in a single season, doing so during Auburn’s magic run to the College World Series. He had a 3.01 ERA as a freshman and a 2.82 ERA then as a sophomore. This year he earned preseason All-SEC and preseason All-America honors and went 3-1 as a starter with a 2.42 ERA before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hudson was named Auburn’s pitching coach in January before the season started to unravel as the pandemic spread in March. Hudson knew Burns before then just from being around the program, but either way, Burns left an impression in a short time.
“He’s so strong in so many areas,” Hudson said. “Such a hard worker. He’s a sponge.”
Thompson believes Burns is only going to get better.
“I still think he’s a developing pitcher,” Thompson said, while still considering all the things he’s accomplished so far. “I thought Casey Mize was kind of a finished product for what we could do for him at the time and he was the first pick overall a couple of years ago. Tanner, I think, is a first rounder that still has a high ceiling — and to me that’s exciting.”
ESPN and MLB Network will both air coverage on the MLB Draft.
“He’s about as competitive a young man I’ve ever been around,” Thompson said of Burns. “He’s one of the best teammates. He cares about everybody around him and he’s as loyal as the day is long. I appreciate and respect every one of those qualities about Tanner. He’s one of those, that man, I’m just going to hate to see him go. I want the best for him on Wednesday — and his family.
“They’ve been outstanding for us. They’ve lifted up our program and come alongside us and help build the Auburn brand. Conversely, I want something special to happen for him and his family Wednesday night in return for their trust in our program, their belief in our program and how they’ve represented Auburn.”
