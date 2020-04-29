A Lee County judge reinstated the bond of the Auburn 17-year-old charged in connection with the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett in a vehicle crash.
Judge Jacob Walker signed an order Wednesday to reinstate the bond for Johnston Edward Taylor with additional/supplemental conditions, according to court records.
Taylor’s bond is being reinstated upon release from where he is undergoing mental health and drug rehabilitation treatment, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said.
Taylor was indicted Jan. 16 on two counts of manslaughter-reckless by a Lee County grand jury.
Rod Bramblett — known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers — was the lead broadcaster for Auburn University athletics for many years before his death.
Taylor is charged as an adult with two counts of manslaughter-reckless in connection with the May 25, 2019, crash that killed the couple. Investigators claim he plowed into the couple’s vehicle traveling at about 90 mph.
Taylor’s previous bond was revoked in December 2019 due to traffic citations for speeding and reckless driving he was issued in November 2019.
Although his bond was revoked, Taylor was transferred from the Lee County Detention Facility to a rehabilitation facility for treatment.
Court records indicate that he was taken to the rehab facility before Christmas.
The bond requires that once Taylor is released from the treatment facility and returned to the Lee County Jail, he is ordered to home detention.
Bond conditions
Taylor must remain in 24/7 lockdown at his mother’s residence. He must have an ankle monitor and must provide the court with proof of the monitor by Friday, according to the order obtained by the Opelika-Auburn News.
He must be on house arrest/quarantine for 14 days after release from the rehab facility.
“Due to COVID-19, caution is being taken introducing new people into the Lee County Jail,” Hughes said. “As such, I took steps to enact strict conditions for the safety of the community and those strict guidelines are included in the order.”
Taylor is not allowed “to leave to run errands, visit others or for any other reason,” the order adds.
He also must provide random drug screens and refrain from using social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.