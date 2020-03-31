CARE House of the Pee Dee plants Pinwheel Garden

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bright-colored pinwheels decorate the garden in front of Hope Health’s Medical Plaza on Irby Street to remind the public April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
CARE House of the Pee Dee planted the garden of pinwheels for the 15th year in a row.
“CARE House planted a total of 707 pinwheels, one for each child that received a forensic interview in 2019,” said Sarah Sweeney, outreach coordinator for CARE House of the Pee Dee.
Sweeney said the pinwheels represent a forensic conversation with a child. This is up from 2018 when this number was 424. She said CARE House is proud of the difference it is making and the increase in conversations. She said 707 is a great number of children to be helped.
“As a children’s advocacy center, CARE House of the Pee Dee’s mission is to promote help, hope, and healing in a nurturing environment to child abuse victims and their families, through supportive services and prevention” according to a CARE House media advisory.
"Sadly, we know that home is not always the safest place for children, especially when other stressors are involved,” said Meg Temple, executive director at the CARE House. “Schools are often safe havens and places that children may decide to disclose so during times like this we may see more children being abused and less children disclosing abuse. It’s a very scary situation. Right now it is important for us to balance the needs of our local children, law enforcement and social services with the need to keep our staff healthy and safe. This isn’t the easiest task but we are doing our best by using creative ideas and public health recommendations."
"While parents are home with their children this can be a great time to work on child abuse prevention,” Temple said. ”Having open communication about okay and not-okay touches, appropriately naming body parts and encouraging children to feel comfortable to share are great starting points. The push for social distancing can also be a time for re-evaluation of personal space and our children. We can teach the two together and give children more power about their personal space and consent."
At this time, CARE House is operating at a normal schedule so that the child abuse victims and their families have a place to receive care.
“CARE House knows the importance of continuing care, and we have developed creative ways to continue service,” Sweeney said.
This includes tele-counseling for children and families who are already therapy clients at the CARE House.
Children can stay connected by iPad and laptops without having to be exposed to other people, keeping their social distance.
For more information on Child Abuse Prevention Month or CARE House, contact Sarah Sweeney at 843-629-0236 or ssweeney@thecarehouse.com.
