BIRMINGHAM --- It’s a season of perfection for the Charles Henderson girls basketball team.
The Trojans, behind a key steal and layup from freshman Makayla Hobdy plus four free throws in the final minute, defeated Madison Academy 50-48 in the AHSAA Class 5A state championship game at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The title is the second in three years for Charles Henderson and head coach Dyneshia Jones, but this year team did in perfect style, finishing with a 29-0 record.
The Trojans are the 22nd AHSAA girls basketball team to go undefeated in a season and the first since LeFlore in 2016.
Check back to dothaneagle.com later tonight for reaction and more information on Charles Henderson’s state title win.
