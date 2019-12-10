Nov. 30Jay R. Joslin, 30, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

Dec. 1Dawn Marie Doak, 28, Coffee Springs — attempting to elude, fourth-degree theft of property.

Petrona Lopez Tercero, 39, Enterprise — driving under the influence.

Jeffery Tyler Walker, 27, New Brockton — failure to appear.

Michael Treyvon Holloway, 24, Daleville — failure to appear.

Dec. 2Jessie L. Peters, 49, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (assault).

Bryan Giovany Delgado-Ortiz, 20, Enterprise — failure to appear.

James Maurice Tanner, Jr., 28, Daleville — second-degree robbery.

Paul Anthony Wilson, 53, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Charlie James Rhodes, 40, Defuniak Springs, Florida — third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Dec. 3Jonathan Cruz Henley, 31, Luverne — failure to appear (driving with suspended license), failure to appear (assault).

Derek Curry, 39, Enterprise — failure to appear (3).

Jennifer Ashlei Thomas, 33, Enterprise — failure to comply.

Dec. 4Tyrone Dunlap, 39 — possession of burglar tools, obstructing justice using a false identity, third-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree theft of property (2).

Christopher Juwan Kincey, 22, Shorterville — second-degree domestic violence, second-degree burglary.

Juan G. Vernava, 37, Enterprise — driving under the influence, failure to appear, third-degree domestic violence, attempting to elude.

Dec. 5Georgie Hope Day Baker, 25, Jack — failure to appear (2).

Gannon Quinton Watson, 22, Enterprise — violation of probation.

Laquenten Sheridan, 37, Enterprise — failure to appear (third-degree domestic violence).

John Edward Andrews, Jr., 43, Enterprise — fourth-degree receiving stolen property (2).

Jason Stoudmire, 32, Elba — harassing communications.

Dec. 6Steven Wayne Gilbert, 46, Elba — failure to appear (traffic) (2).

Amez Terrell Shipmon, 31, Enterprise — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Dec. 7Kendra Ayanna Gibson, 29, Enterprise — public intoxication.

Aaron Mcdurmont, 37, New Brockton — driving under the influence.

Jethro Dewayne Grant, 49, New Brockton — third-degree domestic violence (assault).

Dec. 8Kyle Thomas North, 30, Daleville — failure to appear.

