Nov. 30Jay R. Joslin, 30, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
Dec. 1Dawn Marie Doak, 28, Coffee Springs — attempting to elude, fourth-degree theft of property.
Petrona Lopez Tercero, 39, Enterprise — driving under the influence.
Jeffery Tyler Walker, 27, New Brockton — failure to appear.
Michael Treyvon Holloway, 24, Daleville — failure to appear.
Dec. 2Jessie L. Peters, 49, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (assault).
Bryan Giovany Delgado-Ortiz, 20, Enterprise — failure to appear.
James Maurice Tanner, Jr., 28, Daleville — second-degree robbery.
Paul Anthony Wilson, 53, Enterprise — failure to appear.
Charlie James Rhodes, 40, Defuniak Springs, Florida — third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Dec. 3Jonathan Cruz Henley, 31, Luverne — failure to appear (driving with suspended license), failure to appear (assault).
Derek Curry, 39, Enterprise — failure to appear (3).
Jennifer Ashlei Thomas, 33, Enterprise — failure to comply.
Dec. 4Tyrone Dunlap, 39 — possession of burglar tools, obstructing justice using a false identity, third-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree theft of property (2).
Christopher Juwan Kincey, 22, Shorterville — second-degree domestic violence, second-degree burglary.
Juan G. Vernava, 37, Enterprise — driving under the influence, failure to appear, third-degree domestic violence, attempting to elude.
Dec. 5Georgie Hope Day Baker, 25, Jack — failure to appear (2).
Gannon Quinton Watson, 22, Enterprise — violation of probation.
Laquenten Sheridan, 37, Enterprise — failure to appear (third-degree domestic violence).
John Edward Andrews, Jr., 43, Enterprise — fourth-degree receiving stolen property (2).
Jason Stoudmire, 32, Elba — harassing communications.
Dec. 6Steven Wayne Gilbert, 46, Elba — failure to appear (traffic) (2).
Amez Terrell Shipmon, 31, Enterprise — disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Dec. 7Kendra Ayanna Gibson, 29, Enterprise — public intoxication.
Aaron Mcdurmont, 37, New Brockton — driving under the influence.
Jethro Dewayne Grant, 49, New Brockton — third-degree domestic violence (assault).
Dec. 8Kyle Thomas North, 30, Daleville — failure to appear.
