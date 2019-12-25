Dec. 6

» Jada Alley Roberts, 20, Enterprise — fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Dec. 9

» Shelby Dakota Stephens, 23, Eufaula — alias writ of arrest.

» Kyle Matthew Collins, 32, Enterprise — fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

» Erick Andrew Ellis, 30, Daleville — failure to appear, fugitive from justice.

» Raymond Curtis Lewis, 38, Daleville — public intoxication.

» Kyle Thomas North, 30, Daleville — third-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree theft of property.

» Anthony Edward Brent, 46, Enterprise — third-degree burglary.

Dec. 10

» Alvaness McGoley, 33, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear.

» Crystal Gail Lindsey, 31, Ozark — failure to appear (traffic) (2).

» Idyanna Stephens, 18, Enterprise — disorderly conduct.

» Dwayne Howell Johnson, 31, Wausau, Wisconsin — violation of probation.

» Muhammed Williams, 39, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance (2), second-degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to appear (traffic) (2).

Dec. 11

» Freddie McGee, 27, Enterprise — failure to comply (2).

» Vera Stidhum, 30, Enterprise — discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, failure to appear (driving with suspended license).

» Eugene Glenn, 52, Enterprise — loitering.

» Robert Adam Bryant, 26, New Brockton — probation violation.

» Brittany Tidwell, 20, New Brockton — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Jerry Fitzgerald Marsh, 32, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Zackarais Harrison, 37, Opp — failure to appear (failure to display insurance).

Dec. 12

» Maranda Sirois, 35, Enterprise — failure to appear (fourth-degree theft of property).

» Alex O’Neal Wilson, 36, Panama City, Florida — failure to appear.

» Sherry Elaine Bolding, 45, New Brockton — possession of a controlled substance (3), possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Patrick Michael Crande, 33, Enterprise — failure to appear (fourth-degree theft of property) (2).

» Dimonique Swain, 19, Enterprise — minor in consumption of alcohol.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments