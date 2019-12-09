NEW BROCKTON — The Coffee County Commission on Monday approved a few business items and heard updates from department heads during its regularly-scheduled meeting.
Commissioners gave authorization to enter into an agreement with CDG Engineers for the “preliminary engineering on the ATRIP-II project,” according to county engineer Marty Lentz.
The project, which includes over $1.6 million of funding from ATRIP-II and $179,358 from local funds, will improve and realign the intersection of Alabama Highway 167 and County Roads 114 and 239.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a request from Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan for a county employee policy change. Morgan said all employees can carry up to 240 hours of annual time, and employees that have been at the county for more than 10 years are paid for any excess time on the first payroll of a new year. Employees that do not have 10 years, however, lose the time. The change allows all employees to be paid for the excess time. Morgan said it will not affect many employees, as it takes around six years to accrue 240 hours.
Heard an update from Environmental Services Director Mike Thornton regarding holiday scheduling. Both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Wednesday, Thornton said, so residential service will move to Thursday and Thursday service will move to Friday. The Coffee County Landfill will also be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
EMA Director James Brown encouraged participation at a “Civilian Response to Active Shooter” exercise at ESCC on Jan. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Brown said the tragedy that happened at the Pensacola Air Station, in which Enterprise High School graduate Joshua Watson lost his life, is a “reminder” to be prepared should a situation arise.
