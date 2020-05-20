Troy basketball coach Scott Cross capped of an impressive signing class with the addition of Miles Mendes on Wednesday.
Mendes, a Golden Valley, Minn., native who spent this past season at TaylorMade Academy in Louisiana after four years at Farmington (Minn.) High School, had over 600 career points, 500 career rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals during his prep career.
Mendes, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward, marks the seventh signee since the end of last season as Cross, in his second year at the Trojans’ helm, strives to rebuild the program.
“Miles is an explosive wing that can play multiple positions, and I believe that he will be one of the best offensive rebounders that I have coached before it is all said and done,” Cross was quoted in a Troy media release. “He is a very good defender that will allow us to switch and mix things up defensively because of his versatility.
“The thing that I like most about Miles is that he is an OKG (Our Kind of Guy). He is an extremely high character, selfless and tough basketball player that exemplifies the culture that we are trying to build here at Troy.”
Mendes joins in-state signees Duke Miles of Robert E. Lee, Kam Woods of Pinson Valley and Antwan Burnett of Sidney Lanier, along with Tyler Texas JUCO teammates Rory Panntophlet and Keiifer Punter and Christian Turner of South Grand Prairie High (Texas).
The Trojans return six players from last season’s team, which finished with a 9-22 overall record, 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play.
