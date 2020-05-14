The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine announced Thursday that Dr. James C. Jones has been named the permanent dean of the medical college. Jones has served as interim dean since June 2019.
Rick Sutton, ACOM president, and the medical school’s board of trustees asked Jones to take the position permanently after a nationwide search for a dean was conducted.
“Dr. Jones has done a tremendous job providing leadership and building continuity at ACOM,” Sutton said. “We believe he is the best person to lead ACOM as we continue to grow the school and graduate some of the brightest medical minds.”
Jones took the interim position at ACOM after serving for more than 30 years as Southeast Health’s director of Emergency Medicine. He is an inaugural member of the ACOM board and has been involved with it since its inception in 2010.
Jones has spearheaded the development of residency training programs, as well as medical student education at Southeast Health. He has also served as the designated institutional official of Graduate Medical Education and the residency program at Southeast Health.
He is a 1983 graduate of the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (UNT-HSC). He completed residency training in emergency medicine at LSU-Charity Hospital in New Orleans, where he served as chief resident. He is board certified in emergency medicine.
