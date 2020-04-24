MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Labor is reminding unemployment claimants that if their employer calls them back, they must accept work.
To remain eligible for unemployment benefits, federal law requires that those who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to the COVID-19 pandemic must return to work if called back, ADOL said in a news release
Not returning to a job when there is available work could be considered a “refusal of work” and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
“It’s important for workers to know that if their employer reopens or otherwise calls them back to work, they must do so, unless they have a good, work-related cause for not returning,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Quitting work without good cause to obtain additional benefits under the regular unemployment program or CARES Act programs qualifies as fraud.”
Reporting violations
Employers are encouraged to use the New Hire system to report employees who fail to return to work.
ADOL said the CARES Act specifically provides serious consequences for fraudulent cases, including fines, confinement and an inability to receive future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid.
