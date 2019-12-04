The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is adding five locations, including Dothan, to its Saturday operations lineup beginning this week.
The Dothan location, along with offices in Montgomery, Sheffield, Jacksonville, and Tuscaloosa, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. The Dothan office is located at 5679 Montgomery Highway.
ALEA launched the Saturday pilot program in April with its Birmingham, Opelika, and Mobile offices, and it expanded to its Huntsville office in November.
On Saturdays, walk-in customers are assisted on a first-come, first-served basis for such services as first issuances and renewals of standard driver licenses and non-driver IDs, as well as STAR IDs; knowledge and road skills tests; and out-of-state transfers.
For reinstatement, Alabama residents can call 334-242-4400 Monday through Friday.
