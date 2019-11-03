After months without an on-site chief school finance officer, the Barbour County Board of Education voted to hire Kentucky native Michelle Rhynes to serve as the CSFO during a special called meeting held Friday, Oct. 25.
“The Barbour County Board of Education joins with me in welcoming Michelle Rhynes as our newly appointed chief school financial officer,” Barbour County Superintendent Dr. Matthew Alexander said. “We are excited that she has agreed to join our team. Her educational background and professional experiences will be an asset to our school system. Ms. Rhynes embodies the spirit and acumen of great leaders. Her dedication, professionalism, positive spirit and outstanding leadership in her previous roles are commendable and have proven invaluable as an impetus to her success.
“The Board of Education and I are confident that Ms. Rhynes will continue to provide the same level of commitment, professionalism, attention to detail, and dedication to excellence as she has exhibited to date. The Barbour County School System is truly fortunate to have someone of her caliber,” stated Alexander.
Information received from the county school system about Rhynes reports that she is a native to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. As the daughter of a retired Army staff sergeant and a German mother, Rhynes is a German national and a product of the European school system. She holds an associate’s degree in Business Administration from Chipola College and a bachelor’s degree from Troy University, specializing in Global Business.
For the past nine years, Rhynes has built a strong foundation in the banking industry, gaining experience in providing financial vision, strategy and leadership.
With a vast amount of knowledge in business and finance, Rhynes was promoted four times during the span of her career with Wells Fargo. She is best known for leading teams to success through consistent operational soundness, hard work and a proactive approach.
“With an enthusiastic and genuinely friendly attitude, Rhynes radiates a sincere passion for delivering value and benefits to the Barbour County School System,” a spokesman for the school system noted.
