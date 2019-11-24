Thanksgiving Day edition available Wednesday
It’s the Dothan Eagle’s biggest edition of the year — the Thanksgiving newspaper — and you don’t want to miss it. To make sure you get a copy, we are printing extras and they will be available Wednesday afternoon for Black Friday shoppers looking to get a head start.
Yes, the newspaper will highlight great holiday content, but everyone knows this once-a-year edition is really about Black Friday sale specials, many available at stores that will be open Thursday.
The Thanksgiving edition will be available at major single-copy outlets about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Home-delivery subscribers will receive their newspaper early Thursday morning.
The Eagle‘s Thanksgiving edition, including hundreds of pages of must-see Black Friday sales information to complete any holiday shopping list, will be here in 3 days.
