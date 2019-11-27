dot generic dothan eagle social media generic.jpg

Thanksgiving Day edition available this afternoon

Finally, the Dothan Eagle‘s biggest edition of the year — the Thanksgiving Day newspaper — will be available this afternoon to those ready to get a head start on their Black Friday shopping.

Yes, the newspaper will showcase holiday content, but this once-a-year edition is really about Black Friday sale specials, many available at stores that will be open Thursday.

The Thanksgiving edition can be bought at major single-copy newspaper outlets around 2 p.m. today. Home delivery subscribers will receive their newspaper early Thursday morning.

The Eagle’s Thanksgiving edition, including hundreds of pages of Black Friday sales specials, is a must read for anyone making a holiday shopping list. Buy it today.

