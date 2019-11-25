AUBURN - Investigators have found human remains believed to be those of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard after she went missing more than one month ago.
“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News Monday afternoon.
The remains were located in Macon County.
Earlier Monday, the newspaper reported a second suspect was charged in connection to the disappearance of Blanchard. The report states the suspect helped transport previously arrested suspect Ibraheem Yazeed and disposed of evidence, according to the arrest affidavit obtained Monday by the newspaper.
Antwon, also known as Antwain, “Squirmy” Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, appeared in Lee County court Monday morning for his initial hearing.
Judge Steven Speakman denied bond for Fisher during the hearing.
The state requested Fisher be held without bond due to his previous criminal history including a murder charge.
Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance.
Andrew Stanley was appointed to be Fisher’s attorney, however, Fisher indicated he possibly may hire his own attorney.
Stanley stated during the hearing that Fisher will be filing a bond reconsideration motion in court.
Fisher’s case will be under Judge Russell Bush and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.
The gag order in place for Yazeed's case was extended to Fisher’s case.
Yazeed is also charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to her disappearance.
