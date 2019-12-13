The body of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was killed by a gunman Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, has landed at the Dothan Regional Airport and will soon be en route to Enterprise.
Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate who dreamed of becoming a Navy pilot, is being hailed as a hero because during the final minutes of his life he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base.
A procession is scheduled to leave the airport at just before 11 a.m. for the trip to Enterprise, and is expected to arrive at Searcy Funeral Home before noon.
Officials said anyone who would like to pay their respects to Watson for his bravery and patriotism and to his family is welcome to line the procession route (see the complete route below).
A memorial service for Watson will take place at his alma mater at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The public is invited to attend the service at the Performing Arts Center. Family members will receive friends beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Burial will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
The procession route to Enterprise is as follows:
• Dothan Airport to Main Exit
• Right on Paramore Road
• Right on Napier Field Road (CR 112) at Marathon Gas Station
• Napier Field Road becomes Highway 134 West in Midland City
• Highway 134 West through Midland City, Pinckard and Highway 134/123 in Newton
• Left on Highway 134 just past the Choctawhatchee River Bridge
• Left on Highway 85 (Daleville Avenue) in Daleville at Bojangles
• Right on Highway 84 West, past Level Plains to Enterprise
• Straight onto East Park Avenue across Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 192)
• Park Avenue changes to Main Street near City Hall.
• Continue through downtown Enterprise on Main Street.
• Pass the Main Street entrance/exit of the Enterprise High School campus
• Right onto Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 84/192)
• Left onto Highway 167 North to Searcy Funeral Home
