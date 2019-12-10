ENTERPRISE — City officials are inviting Wiregrass residents to join in the special centennial celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument, an all-day event beginning with activities at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The celebration will include downtown walking tours, a boll weevil cancellation stamp station and evening entertainment.
Events culminate with a Boll Weevil Monument rededication ceremony at the monument at 5:30 p.m. Several special guests and dignitaries from state government and local entities will attend.
After the posting of the colors by the Enterprise High School JROTC, invocation, national anthem and a welcome from Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper, a proclamation will be read declaring Dec. 11, 2019, as Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Day.
The ESCC choir, under the direction of Dr. Ken Thomas, will perform two songs: “Rejoice” and “Gotta Have a Home (The Boll Weevil Song).”
Katie Boyd Britt, president of the Alabama Business Council and a native of Enterprise, will be the keynote speaker. Britt earned her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and has served in a number of senior positions for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt became president of the Alabama Business Council in January.
The ceremony also will feature a miniplay from Southern Broadway Dinner Theater cast members, the unveiling of a historical tribute marker in honor of key figures in the monument’s story and an appearance from the Enterprise High School Big Blue Marching Band.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony and the following concert by The Springs will move to Enterprise Civic Center and start at 6 p.m.
For a complete schedule of the celebration, go to enterprise-100.com.
