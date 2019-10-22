Bond hearing set for Wiregrass firefighter facing multiple sex crime charges

Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis has scheduled a bond hearing for a Wiregrass firefighter/paramedic facing multiple sex crime charges.
Steven Todd Hallford, 50, of Dothan, has a bond hearing scheduled Thursday in Lewis’ courtroom.
Hallford was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, Lewis appointed Patrick Amason to represent Hallford.
Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee for more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department. Hallford was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department at the time the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter/paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.
According to police, Hallford knows the alleged victim, who lives in the same area at Pointe South Trailer Park.
“The victim placed an emergency medical call last week saying she fell out of her wheelchair,” said Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover. “An officer responded along with fire/rescue to the scene. Once the victim was medically checked out, the victim then confided in the officer, and reported the sexual crimes. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted several times over the past year.”
Police are still investigating the case, and the possibility of additional charges being filed against Hallford has not been ruled out.
Hallford had been employed with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department for three months.
“Due to being on a probation period with department and the sensitivity of the crimes, once the department was notified by the Dothan Police Department of the crimes, Hallford was terminated immediately Friday,” said Slocomb Fire/Rescue Operations Chief Kyle Hovey. The Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department worked in conjunction with the Dothan Police Department until Hallford was taken into custody.”
Slocomb Fire/Rescue is also conducting an ongoing investigation into calls responded to by Hallford.
According to Hovey, no violations have been reported.
Glover is urging anyone with any information regarding this case or if they believe they have been victimized to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
