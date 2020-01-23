As future Wiregrass brides and grooms prepare for their special day, they need to make sure that attending Dothan’s premier bridal event this Sunday is on their to-do list.
The 2020 Bridal Extravaganza — presented by the Dothan Eagle, showcasing the latest wedding trends, fabulous decor, exciting entertainment and more — runs from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.
The annual event is a one-stop destination for couples wanting to meet the area’s best vendors who specialize in making that special day truly special.
Additionally, all registered brides at the event will be eligible for an opportunity to win a honeymoon destination trip courtesy of AAA Travel. The winning bride will be selected randomly and must be present at the drawing.
There also will be dozens of prizes from a variety of local businesses that will be given away during the event.
Attendees will be able to visit booths that include area businesses specializing in wedding cake artistry, beauty and wellness, catering, entertainment, floral designs, fashions for brides, bridesmaids and grooms, jewelry, photography, event centers, stationary, transportation, videography, wedding planning, and more.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advanced at the Dothan Civic Center; online at www.etix.com or www.dothan.org; or by phone at 334.615.3175.
