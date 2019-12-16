Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... NORTHERN MILLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... WEST CENTRAL BAKER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... CENTRAL EARLY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... * UNTIL 1045 AM EST/945 AM CST/. * AT 1002 AM EST/902 AM CST/, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 9 MILES SOUTH OF COLUMBIA, OR 13 MILES NORTHWEST OF DONALSONVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLQUITT, ARLINGTON, DOUGLASVILLE, CENTERVILLE, GORDON, DAMASCUS, JAKIN, SAFFOLD, HOWARDS MILL, MAYHAW, CUBA, KILLARNEY, HARMONY CHURCH RD/HWY 45, CEDAR SPRINGS, OLD DAMASCUS, JETERVILLE, COOKTOWN, HENTOWN AND ROWENA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EST/100 PM CST/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH