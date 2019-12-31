Residents attended a candlelight vigil and balloon release at Geneva's Fowler Park Monday night for three Geneva High School students who were killed Christmas evening in an auto accident.
The Geneva accident killed Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin, all who were 16, and critically injured one other passenger. A fifth occupant in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.
The official cause of the accident, which happened when the vehicle left the road and ran into a wooded area off Westville Avenue on Christmas around 6 p.m., has not been released. The three girls who died were sitting in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident, while the other two passengers were in the back seat.
Among those attending Monday's vigil was Brycen Conner Lamb,10, shown here as he prepares to release a lantern during the event that attracted approximately 200-plus residents.
