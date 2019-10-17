Capt. Will Glover climbs career ladder, after surviving life threatening illness

Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover, a career law enforcement officer since 1997, might have seen his career -- and his life -- cut short late last year. While fueling his vehicle one day last December, the Dothan Police investigator was dealt a surprise no one expected.
Fellow DPD officer Lawrence Wells found Glover lying on the ground near the fueling station for city vehicles on the morning of Dec. 10. He had suffered an aneurysm. Glover’s recovery included an intensive care unit stay that lasted longer than three weeks. After recovering from the aneurysm, he also underwent surgery for an unrelated medical issue that extended his time away from work.
At the time Glover suffered an aneurysm, he served as the commander of the department's narcotics unit.
“After suffering from the aneurysm I was hopeful I would make a full recovery, but I was also determined to make that full recovery,” Glover said. “But, I will also tell you I was worried.”
Glover believes the support he received from his family, fellow law enforcement officers, and members of the community helped him and his family through that difficult time last December.
Just shy of a year later, Glover not only has made a full recovery, he is celebrating his recent promotion to captain with the Dothan Police Department. Glover will lead the Investigative Services Bureau, made up of the criminal investigations division, which handles violent crime, juvenile crime, and property crime, and the vice squad, which handles drug, prostitution, and gambling investigations. The crime scene investigative unit is also a part of this bureau.
“I made two goals since I received my promotion,” Glover said. “In 2010, investigators responded to a murder on South Park Street. I want to look back at Grace Ann Bridges Dedert’s case,” Glover said. "Mrs. Dedert was found murdered, and that case was originally my case. I am determined to solve her murder. Her family needs peace and comfort, and justice needs to be served. I also want to look deeper into Andrew Jones’ murder case.”
During the investigation, it was determined Jones was walking down the 500 block of West Powell Street when he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect. At this time, no witnesses to crime have been identified. The shooting occurred in January.
“Ms. Dedert and Mr. Jones are the only unsolved murder cases we have since 2010,”Glover said. “We do have other unsolved murder cases from further back, and those cases will also be revisited.”
Glover believes no case is closed until it’s solved. He is also aware that he may not close every unsolved murder case, but going back and revisiting each case can bring new light to an old story, he said.
“Every family who has lost someone to murder needs closure, and that’s our job,” Glover said.
Glover’s second goal is a professional goal. He is determined to continue to make the Investigative Services Bureau the best in the state.
Serving in investigations has always been something that has intrigued him over the years.
“Working investigations is a different mindset than working patrol,” Glover said. “In investigations, we must put the pieces together and figure out how to solve the puzzle while outsmarting the criminal.”
Glover asks anyone with any information regarding the Dedert and Jones unsolved murder cases to contact the Dothan Police Department.
Information can be provided to law enforcement in many ways. If someone wishes to remain anonymous that person may contact the Dothan Area Crimestoppers (DACS) which is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to providing Dothan residents with a variety of ways to report observed criminal activity to law enforcement.
Anyone wishing to report crimes to DACS can do so through text, phone, or a website. None of the systems used will collect identifying information. To provide a tip by phone call 334-793-7000, to provide tip by text, text 274637, to provide a tip by email, send all information to www.tipsubmit.com.
An award is being offered in both cases.
