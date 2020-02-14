Holland Road search Friday morning

First responders and divers search the pond Friday morning

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Area law enforcement and first responders pulled a vehicle with one deceased person inside from a pond on U.S. Highway 84 West near Holland Road Friday morning.

At this time details are being withheld, including the type of vehicle, but Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd was on the scene of the incident. The pond is located between Wicksburg and the Bay Springs community.

Reports indicate that someone walking near the pond noticed a set of tire tracks heading into the water and called emergency personnel.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

