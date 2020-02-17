GRACEVILLE - A Chipley woman died Monday morning after an airborne deer that was struck by a truck on State Highway 77 near here entered an oncoming vehicle’s front windshield and hit the driver and passenger, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Edna Morgan Griffin, 81, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died in the accident. The driver of the 2010 Ford Escape, Katherine Mills Comerford, 58, of Sneads received serious injuries and was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan.
The highway patrol’s accident report states that around 6:30 a.m., a southbound 2018 Dodge Ram truck driven by Jessie Alton Barnes, 47, of Graceville, hit the deer when it proceeded to cross the road.
Once hit, the deer went airborne and collided with Comerford’s vehicle. The deer went through the windshield of the Escape, which was traveling north, hitting both the driver and passenger before it exited the vehicle through the rear window.
Barnes and the two passengers in his vehicle were not injured. The drivers and all passengers were wearing seatbelts.
The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Jackson County Fire Rescue and Graceville Volunteer Fire Department.
