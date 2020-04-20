LOVETOWN — The victim of a fatal stabbing here last Thursday night was not a juvenile, as previously reported by The Eagle. The victim was an unidentified adult male who was allegedly assaulted by a juvenile relative during a domestic dispute.
Following the incident, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, who did not release the name or age of the victim, said no one had been arrested in the case, and all findings related to the death will be sent to the grand jury.
The sheriff said the initial investigation showed the deadly assault happened during a fight.
The newspaper apologizes for this error and any confusion it might have caused.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.