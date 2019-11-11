Rains will lead the way early Tuesday morning, and then, it will get cold – much colder, with temperatures falling to freezing and below across the Wiregrass Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the area’s first freeze watch of the season.
However, the raining and cold forecast for southeast Alabama does not include any wintry mix, although there is a chance of snow or sleet in north Alabama with no accumulation expected. The freeze watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
In south Alabama, forecasters said the cold front was entering the western counties overnight Monday. Then most of the rain will fall behind the front and end around noon Tuesday.
On Tuesday, winds will increase and may gust as high as 30 mph at times. The highs in the 70s experienced on Monday will drop to the 50s on Tuesday and drop to between 27 and 32 degrees overnight, according to the freeze watch.
The impacts from frost and freezing conditions could kill crops, sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. There is also always a chance of icy conditions on roadways overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Wednesday’s highs are predicted to reach the low 50s with lows in the mid-30s. Leading into the weekend, there will be fall-like weather and a chance of rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Saturday’s high is forecasted near 60 and lows in the upper 30s under sunny skies.
But as Alabamians know, when it comes to weather, it can change quickly, so keep up with the forecast all week.
