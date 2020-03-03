Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman is heading to a runoff in his first bid to be the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District on the November ballot.
With more than 90% of the district’s precincts counted, Coleman was leading all candidates with 39% of the vote. Coleman’s closest opponents were former state Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise, who was at 21%, and political newcomer Jessica Taylor of Prattville with 19%. Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King received 14% of the vote.
Coleman said at his watch party in downtown Dothan that his campaign team is ready to start working this morning to win the runoff.
“Our team is ready to go to work the next 30 days to win this race,” Coleman said. “We’re in a solid lead and ready to go,” adding that his team will not be outworked as the campaign moves toward the March 31 runoff.
As votes were being counted, Moore said he was “feeling good” about the outcome and had nowhere to go but up.
“We’re ready and looking forward,” he said.
All three candidates focused their campaigns on conservative values, highlighting agendas of pro-life, gun rights, a strong military, border security and support for President Donald Trump.
In the campaign, Taylor was Coleman’s most vocal critic over a 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company, Coleman Worldwide Moving.
The lawsuit focused on allegations that the company defrauded the federal government of $723 million when submitting moving invoices with inflated weights for military families. The company opted to pay a $5 million settlement, which Coleman said was a business decision to avoid further legal costs and wasted time.
Coleman said during the campaign: “We have remained in good standing with the government. We continue to have government as an excellent customer.”
According to mid-February campaign financial records, Coleman has outspent his opponents by almost a 10-to-1 ratio, with his campaign war chest totaling $1.9 million.
Coleman has been endorsed by several groups, including the Alabama Farmers Federation, Business Council of Alabama, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Moore is being supported by the Conservative Christians of Alabama.
Taylor is being backed by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the Susan B. Anthony List and Winning for Women, among others.
The GOP nominee will face Phyllis Harvey-Hill who defeated Nathan Mathis in the Democratic primary.
The winner will replace Rep. Martha Roby, who did not seek re-election.
The general election is Nov. 3.
