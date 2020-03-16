This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus locally, nationally and worldwide.
Update: Monday, March 16, 9:05 a.m.
MONTGOMERY — Alabama's governor is giving state agencies permission to allow their employees to work from home.
Employees should plan to return to regular work schedules on April 6, Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter Sunday.
Alabama now has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
Alabama reported its first confirmed case of the virus on Friday, although public health officials cautioned that virus was already circulating in the state. Twelve of the confirmed cases are in Jefferson County.
Update: Monday, March 16, 8:40 a.m.
Figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health listed 22 confirmed cases on Sunday evening, including 12 in Jefferson County, three in Tuscaloosa County, two in Shelby County, and one each in Baldwin, Elmore, Lee, Limestone and Montgomery counties.
No deaths from the disease have been reported in Alabama.
The new human coronavirus type emerged in China in December 2019. According to ADPH, patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath appearing anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
On Sunday, officials across the country curtailed many elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak, with health officials recommending that groups of 50 or more not get together and a government expert saying a 14-day national shutdown may be needed.
