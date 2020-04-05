A fifth COVID-19-related death was reported by Dothan’s Southeast Health on its website Sunday, and state health officials say there are 52 confirmed virus cases in the Wiregrass.
The medical facility, announced Houston County’s fourth death related to the coronavirus on Saturday.
No additional information was released on the death. Houston County is the only area in southeast Alabama to report coronavirus-related deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health Alabama said statewide there have been 45 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 31 of those as being caused by the coronavirus.
COVID-19 infections continue to climb in Alabama as residents are now under an emergency order to stay home as much as possible.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, ADPH reported more than 1,827 confirmed cases statewide, including 52 in southeast Alabama, and 13,078 tests performed.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s emergency order to stay home as much as possible took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to last until at least April 30.
The emergency order allows people to leave home to get medicine, health care, food and other essentials. It also allows church services, weddings and funerals as long as long fewer than 10 people are present and they stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart.
The number of overall confirmed tests in Wiregrass counties is also increasing on ADPH’s website: Houston, 20; Pike, 14; Coffee, seven; Covington four; Henry, three; Dale, two; and Barbour, two. Geneva County has not reported any positive tests results to ADPH.
ADPH reports positive test results toward the county of residence for Alabama patients. Tests performed in Alabama for people who live out of state are not counted in state totals.
Southeast Health’s revised data Sunday evening shows 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 confirmed inpatients that have been discharged, 32 tests pending (including 24 inpatients awaiting results), and 134 negative results. A total of 200 tests have been performed by the medical center.
On Friday, Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported it had three confirmed positive cases and six test results pending. The hospital has performed 75 tests. Revised updated numbers are expected to be released on Monday.
The Alabama counties with the most coronavirus cases are Jefferson-418, Shelby-143, Madison-137, Mobile-127, Lee-110, Chambers-90, Montgomery-71, Tuscaloosa-56, and Walker-49.
