Daleville Police Officer arrested after altercation with Dothan police

A Daleville police sergeant was arrested at a local hotel Saturday following a verbal and physical altercation with Dothan police officers.
Tyrian Quartez Richey, 24, of Enterprise, was arrested and charged with several misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct/disturbing peace, harassment of a public official, and obstructing government operation.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Ray Mock, patrol officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot at the Clarion Inn and Suites Saturday.
“As officers approached the vehicle they noticed individuals lying down inside the vehicle,” Mock said. As officers spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, Richey came down from a room inside the motel and started an altercation with law enforcement.”
Richey was arrested at the scene, and later released from the Dothan City Jail on a signature bond.
Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley said Richey had been employed with the Daleville Police Department for the past two years. According to Medley, this is the first time Richey has been involved in any alleged crime while employed with the Daleville Police Department.
“As soon as the department was notified of Richey’s arrest, he was placed on administrative leave immediately,” Medley said.
