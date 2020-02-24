Thursday, Feb. 27, is the last day voters may apply for a regular absentee ballot for the Tuesday, March 3, primary election.
The Houston County Absentee Election Manager’s Office is currently accepting applications for the March 2020 primary and primary runoff elections. Applications may be obtained online at www.alabamavotes.gov or by contacting the absentee election manager’s office at 334-671-8700.
Recent law requires all applications must be submitted with a current, valid photo ID. Voters must specify on their application which political party’s ballot they are requesting (Democratic or Republican) as well as their reason for voting absentee and the address where they are currently registered to vote.
Applications can only be accepted in person by the actual voter or by U.S. mail or commercial carrier. By law, only one application per envelope is acceptable, even if multiple voters live at the same address. Applications must be signed by the actual voter and witnessed only if the voter signs by a “mark.”
Important election-related dates for the primary and primary runoff elections:
>>Thursday, Feb. 27: Last day voters may apply for a regular absentee ballot for the primary election.
>>Monday, March 2: Last day voters can return in person their regular absentee ballot. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than this date.
>>Tuesday March 3 is Election Day: Mailed ballots must be received no later than noon this date. Medical emergency ballots delivered by the voter’s designee must be received no later than noon this date.
>>Thursday, March 26: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary runoff election.
>>Monday, March 30: Last day voters can return in person their regular absentee ballot (for the primary runoff). Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than this date.
>>Tuesday, March 31 is the primary runoff election day: Mailed ballots must be received no later than noon. Medical emergency ballots delivered by the voter’s designee must be received no later than noon this date.
The absentee election manager’s office is located in Room 417 of the Houston County Courthouse, 114 North Oates St., in Dothan.
