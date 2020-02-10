A Monday afternoon accident at the intersection of Alabama highways 167 and 85 has left one person dead, an ALEA spokesperson said.
ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons said the crash involving an 18-wheeler and an automobile happened when one of the vehicles failed to stop at the intersection. The crossing, which is north of Hartford and between Clayhatchee and Bellwood, has been the scene of several accidents in the past.
Simmons said the name of the victim has not been released, and no other details, including if there were additional injuries, are not being released at this time.
The accident is still under investigation.
