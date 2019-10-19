Five verified deaths have occurred from domestic violence in the nine Wiregrass counties served by the House of Ruth in the past year, and the organization is seeking the support from the community to raise awareness of this growing killer.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The House of Ruth will hold its annual candlelight vigil to mourn those who lost their lives to domestic violence, celebrate those who got away from domestic violence, and to unite the community so members of the community can see what can be done to help end domestic violence.
The vigil is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Wiregrass Church, 900 W. Main St. The event is open to the public. Local law enforcement will be in attendance for safety precaution. Once again, this year the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention and Zonta Club of Dothan have joined the House of Ruth to bring awareness to domestic violence in the Wiregrass area.
This year’s theme for the candlelight vigil is “Silence hides violence.”
“Our theme this year is so true,” said House of Ruth Executive Director Beverly Youse. “Keeping quietdoes hide the violence and it’s time we show the victims of domestic violence they are not alone and they don’t have to stay silent. We have had five reported deaths this year. Keep in mind that is reported deaths. That number will increase due to deaths not being reported at this time. One death from domestic violence is too many, and that’s why we host this event. We want the community to know domestic violence is a problem, and it must be stopped.”
During the month of October throughout the nation, domestic violence survivors, victim advocates, law enforcement, medical personnel, other professionals and community members will stand together to remember those who were killed and to make a commitment to prevent domestic violence, letting the victims know they are not alone.
“We are excited about this year’s vigil,” Youse said. “This event allows the community to focus on domestic violence, but most importantly, we want the victims to know they don’t have to be silent. So many victims of domestic violence suffer in silence. Don’t suffer, because you are not alone, and there is help available, if you just seek it.”
The House of Ruth is a nonprofit organization that provides in-shelter and out-of-shelter services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault from a nine-county service area in southeast Alabama. For more than 30 years, the House of Ruth has provided community services to victims of domestic violence. Services include victim advocacy, educational programs and a 24-hour crisis hotline.
The staff at the House of Ruth is dedicated to reaching every domestic violence victim. However, not all victims are ready to seek help, said Youse.
“If a victim is ready for help, we are here,” she said. “If a victim is not ready to leave the abuser, but is ready to get information pertaining to seeking help, we are here. We don’t advocate divorce. We just show the victim they are not alone and help is available if they need it.”
Youse believes until the community realizes domestic violence is a problem, the problem will only continue to increase.
“So many people don’t understand the seriousness of domestic violence,” she said. “We need everyone to see the seriousness of domestic violence. This is something that we can’t turn a blind eye to. We have those who downplay the crime by making comments, such as, ‘She must have done something to make him mad.’ People just don’t want to see the issues, because if the issues are visible, we are all vulnerable to abuse or someone we might know is vulnerable. People just can’t face the fact that two people who love each other would have abuse occur in their relationship, but it happens every day.”
Youse also has a message for victims of domestic violence who continue to stay in an abusive relationship.
“If you are a victim of domestic violence, I hope you see the seriousness of being a victim, and face what could happen to you if you stay in a violent relationship. If you are a parent, remember you are not the only one affected by the abuse. Think about the children. Plus, there is the possibility you could be the next murder victim. If you need someone to talk to, the House of Ruth is here. If you’re not ready to leave your abuser, we do have programs available to help you as well. If you are ready to leave your abuser, we have programs available to help you leave your abuser safely. All you have to do is seek help.”
Youse invites members of the community as well as all domestic violence survivors to Tuesday’s candlelight vigil.
“There is a special portion of the vigil called open mic,” she said. “This portion of the event, allows victims to share their story if they wish;, and it also allows family members of those who lost their lives to domestic violence a chance to honor their loved one by sharing their story or sharing a poem. To me, I believe this portion of the event helps to show those who are suffering from abuse, they are not alone. I just can’t say that enough — you are not alone and help is available.”
If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, call 334-793-2232 or 800-650-6522.
