Dothan couple arrested after targeting Shur Valu Foods

A Dothan couple is accused of targeting a local business to commit a robbery.
Anthony LaShawn Holston, 34, and Candice Richards, 34, both of Dothan, were arrested. Holston is charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Richards is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to police, Richards was an employee with Shur Valu when she allegedly worked in conjunction with Holston to steal an unknown amount of money from the business located on West Main Street.
“On Oct. 10, the surveillance cameras located in Shur Valu show Richards assisting Holston as he stole a large amount of cash,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Holston’s residence, where officers located cocaine.”
Holston was taken into custody Tuesday, and booked in the Houston County Jail on no bond. Richards was taken into custody on Oct. 13 on a $15,000 bond.
