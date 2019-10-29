Dothan High School will now exclusively sell beverages and snacks provided by Buffalo Rock Company through a new contract.
In exchange, Buffalo Rock Company, based in Birmingham, will remodel two concession stands at the softball field and basketball gym not to exceed $37,455. The new sponsor will also provide two Daktronic digital basketball scoreboards.
“After meeting with both Buffalo Rock and Coca-Cola, it was determined that Buffalo Rock offered more for our students and athletics than Coke,” Dothan City School Athletic Director Stan Eldridge said. “Buffalo Rock has been eager to get into the high school and want to become an active sponsor for all of our athletic programs.”
He added that the company was a one-stop shop for beverage and snack options in contrast to Coca-Cola, which only provides beverages.
Buffalo Rock is the largest independent single shareholder-owned Pepsi bottler.
Buffalo Rock will also provide vending machines and other equipment for the duration of the five-year exclusivity agreement. Additionally, it will offer 50 sports schedules, five advertising banners, five menu boards for concession venues, and 50 free cases of product yearly.
The commission earned from selling its products will go to the athletic accounts for the high school.
The Dothan City School board voted unanimously to allow Eldridge to execute the contract on behalf of Dothan High School.
