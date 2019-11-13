BENTONVILLE, Ark. – While Dothan arts, business and government leaders continued to see the economic impact of arts in this Arkansas city Wednesday, they also viewed how arts blend with education here.
“Student outcomes are better if they’re engaged in something they’re passionate about,” said Dr. Debbie Jones, Bentonville Schools superintendent.
Collaborative efforts between private foundations and private groups fuel many of the educational opportunities inside Bentonville. While the Walton Family Foundation spearheaded the creation of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art – which has about 500 pieces of art on display at any given time – another foundation paves the way for students to enjoy the vast collection.
“The Walker Family Foundation of Fayetteville created an endowment to pay for the field trips because they can be cost-prohibitive,” said Diane Carroll, Crystal Bridges chief communication and marketing officer. “It’s a reimbursement of mileage. Some schools come from six to eight hours away.”
The endowment contributes to the about 50,000 students who will visit the museum, which is free to the public to increase accessibility, on field trips per year. In fact the museum does not open to the public until 11 a.m. during operations to allow for children on field trips to experience the museum first, Carroll said.
Additionally the museum provides art educators to guide the children on tours through the museum, Carroll said.
Arts and education collide in other ways in Northwest Arkansas, including at the interactive children’s museum dubbed the Scott Family Amazeum. The museum provides resources to benefit K-12 education in many ways, including assisting teachers in turning their classrooms into “maker movement” projects that provide alternative learning experiences, said Sam Dean, Amazeum executive director.
One example given to the group was a teacher turned her classroom into a courtroom where students had to “prove their case” to other classmates in their math homework answers.
The Amazeum, supported with Walton Family Foundation money, also is assisting local schools in writing a federal grant application that will further education efforts, Dean said.
The group also heard from Trike Theater founder Kassie Misiewicz, who has built a children’s theater troupe that operates on a $1.3 million budget. The group offers several camps and classes that hone the acting skills of Northwest Arkansas youth in addition to the productions it offers.
The Wiregrass Foundation, a nonprofit that funds several projects in the Dothan area, organized the trip for Dothan officials with the goal of determining how the arts are impacting the Northwest Arkansas region and what lessons or projects are transferrable to Dothan. The foundation funds several projects – large and small – in the Dothan area and has about $100 million in its coffers at any given point, executive director Dr. Barbara Alford told the Eagle earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.