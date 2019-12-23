A Dothan man died in a late Sunday night house fire in the Woodlands, according to fire officials.
Nathaniel Allen Newsome, 62, died in the fire at 103 Fencepost Lane that was reported at approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the northwest Dothan neighborhood.
A Dothan Fire Department news release said that when police arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the 911 call an officer found a heavily-involved structure fire. Once fire units knocked down the fire, Newsome was located inside the residence.
“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city. After this tragedy in the holiday season, I urge all of our citizens to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their home as well as a home evacuation plan,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. “The family and friends of the victim will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Dothan Fire Department.”
Dothan fire investigators were on the scene Monday working to determine the cause of the fire.
