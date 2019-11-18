Two Dothan Police officers were assaulted while initiating a suspicious vehicle call Monday evening.
According to Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish, the incident occurred on Montgomery Highway near the area of the Dothan Motor Lodge and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
“As the officers attempted to make an arrest, one officer was struck by the suspect’s fist,” Parrish said. “The second officer attempted to chase the suspect as he fled on foot, and was also struck with a suspect’s fist.”
One officer was treated at the scene, and the other officer reported no injuries.
The suspect fled and police were still canvassing the area Monday night.
“We have a vehicle we will be seizing, and we believe that will assist in providing the suspect’s identity,” Parrish said. “We also believe there are drugs inside the vehicle.”
