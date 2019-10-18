A Dothan woman, who first told police Thursday she was shooting at a rabid raccoon when she allegedly shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, has been identified.
Catherine Fernandez, 37, who also suffered a self-inflicted wound during the incident, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence, police said
Police and emergency personnel responded to an accidental shooting call just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Brighton Court, which located in the Chapelwood subdivision.
“Investigators were called to the scene and it was determined it was not an accidental shooting,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Ms. Fernandez told officers she was shooting at a rabid raccoon in the home, when she accidentally shot her boyfriend,” Magill said.
Police said the investigation indicated that Fernandez suffered self-inflected wound to cover up the domestic violence act. Police also noted there was no rabid raccoon found at the scene.
Fernandez was booked in the Houston County Jail Thursday night and bond was set at $30,000.
