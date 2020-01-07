The City of Dothan started its annual inspection of utility poles on Tuesday.
According to a city press release, the Osmose Company is testing wooden utility poles within the Dothan Utilities electrical distribution system. Approximately 1/5 of all poles are tested for structural soundness, annually.
The work started in east Dothan, specifically, outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Webb Road and Highway 84 East.
Osmose crews will be recognizable by their yellow Osmose safety vests and by their work vehicles that have the Osmose Company name and/or logo on them.
The project time will last approximately three months. As Osmose crews move within the city and location updates will be provided.
The city said it may be necessary for Osmose crews to access private property and yards, but everything possible will be done to minimize any inconvenience to residents.
