The suspect in a Saturday shooting in Dothan that left one man in critical condition and another victim being kidnapped is in custody.
Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill confirms Montgomery police apprehended the suspect late Saturday night.
Marcus Roberson was taken into custody following a manhunt that lasted several hours and crossed multiple counties. He is accused of kicking in a door on Woods Drive in Dothan, shooting one victim and kidnapping a second victim.
The kidnapping victim, Tanesha McLeod, was found in Montgomery. Dothan police said she suffered a cut to the head and other minor injuries.
The name of the shooting victim, who was in critical condition Saturday night, was not released.
“The shooting allegedly occurred over McLeod’s new boyfriend,” Magill said. “Roberson allegedly arrived at the home kicked in the door, shot McLeod’s boyfriend and then kidnapped Ms. McLeod.”
A Dothan patrol officer was stopped by someone in the area Saturday morning and informed about the shooting. The officer found the victim in the 100 block of Woods.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information should be released Tuesday.
