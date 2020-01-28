ELBA - Two Dothan teens have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a driver notified police he was being followed by a vehicle and its occupants were shooting at him, police said Tuesday.
Elba police said Dayshon Williams, 18, and Tyshaun Griggs, 19, were arrested after they were stopped while driving a Jeep Renegade. Police said four guns were recovered from the Jeep during the Monday incident.
According to a news release from police, an unidentified man called 911 and reported the vehicle he was driving was being chased while on U.S. Highway 84 coming into Elba. The victim stated the occupants in the Jeep were trying to get him to stop, but he did not.
During the chase that continued into downtown before police arrived, the victim’s car received two bullet holes in the trunk and rear bumper, the release said.
Police said the suspects were taken to the Coffee County Jail, but no other details, including if anyone was hurt during the incident, were released.
