The City of Dothan’s third-party processor of online utility payments has been compromised via a recent cyber-attack, city officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
In a press release from IT Director Jack Mason, the city said, “It has come to the City of Dothan’s attention that CentralSquare, the third-party processor of online utility payments, via their Click2Gov application, has been compromised via a recent cyber-attack. Please be aware that this attack was carried out against CentralSquare, not the City of Dothan.
“Utility customers who have engaged in the online payment of their bills between Aug. 26, 2019, and Oct. 14, 2019, may have been exposed to personal data being compromised such as credit card type, credit card number, printed security code information, expiration date, first and last names, and their billing addresses.
“CentralSquare’s security vulnerability was corrected on Oct. 14, 2019, and its corrective action will prevent further risk of data loss. CentralSquare is working with the City of Dothan to determine the list of cardholders who may have been affected by the attack.”
The release added, “As soon as CentralSquare and the city determine the extent of those affected, a letter will be sent to those customers explaining a corrective action plan. The letter will provide details to the customers including contact information where they can receive assistance as well as credit protection options available to them.”
In the interim, as additional information becomes available, the city will notify local media outlets.
