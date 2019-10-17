The city of Headland is preparing for ghosts, goblins and witches of all sorts to take over the city streets Halloween night.
The city will observe Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. The Headland Police Department encourages parents and trick-or-treaters to make sure safety is included during their night of horror.
“We want everyone to have a safe time as they enjoy trick-or-treating,” said Headland police Chief Mark Jones. “This is a night that children should be able to just enjoy dressing up and receiving candy. However, safety must also play a key factor.”
The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce will also host its annual Halloween Scream on the square from 6-7:30 p.m.
“Our Halloween Scream is designed to make Halloween a safe, traffic-blocked and police-patrolled area for the children,” said Rhonda Harrison, executive director of the chamber. “Several stations will be set up around the square offering special goodies for the children. The evening activities include inflatables, games, trunk-or-treat, dancing, music and much more.”
According to Harrison, more than 1,100 children and adults attend the Halloween Scream each year.
For older Halloween fans who wish to have a terrifying night to remember, visit Columbia Manor’s 13 Nights Terror.
“For those who have not visited our manor this year, I dare you to,” said Todd Chandler, owner of Columbia Manor. “This year’s attraction is like no other we have hosted. Several areas have changed since last year, and we also added several characters to make your visit a terrifying experience you will never forget.”
Since Sept. 27, more than 3,633 people have toured the halls of Columbia Manor.
Season’s big finish
“If you are planning to visit with us, arrive early to get your spot in line,” Chandler said. “The end of the Halloween season is Oct. 31, and that will be our biggest night. Everyone wants a good scare for Halloween, and I guarantee that is exactly what you will get, when you visit the manor.”
People visiting the manor can expect their visit to be from 35 to 45 minutes.
“Several changes have taken place since last year, and there is more to witness during your visit this year,” Chandler said. “To keep those waiting in line occupied, we have several characters that are just dying to spend time with you.
“After your visit with the characters, you can also enjoy our first new attraction this year, our theater. We have installed a 12-foot-by-16-foot screen that constantly plays movies associated with Halloween. Keep in mind, we have several young customers who wish to visit the manor, and our movies can be enjoyed by all ages.”
Columbia Manor’s ticket booth at 306 S. Main St., Columbia, opens at 7:30 p.m.
“General admission is $13 per person, or a fast pass can be purchased for $30,” Chandler said. “The fast pass places individuals at the front of the line.
“I strongly recommend no child under the age of 6 visit the manor. We are here to give everyone a haunting good time, so no weapons, drugs or alcohol are allowed.”
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Columbia Volunteer Fire/Rescue Emergency Squad.
The city of Dothan will observe trick-or-treat hours on Halloween from 5:30-8 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters are being asked to report any street- or security-light outages to Dothan Utilities for repair so that those out can have “a safe and fun Halloween,” reads a release from teh community relations office for the city of Dothan.
Utility customers can report nonworking lights by calling 615-3302 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a detailed location of the light, or visit dothan.org to report a concern.
