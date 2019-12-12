The body of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was killed by a gunman Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, will return home to Enterprise today.
The body of 23-year-old Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate who dreamed of becoming a Navy pilot, is scheduled to arrive at Dothan Regional Airport this morning, the city of Enterprise announced Thursday.
Watson is being hailed as a hero because during the final minutes of his life he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base.
A procession is expected to leave the airport at roughly 10:30 a.m. for the trip to Enterprise, and is expected to arrive at Searcy Funeral Home around 11 a.m.
A representative for the family said the route will be Highway 84 West to Enterprise and then north on Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 92) to Searcy Funeral Home at the intersection of Highway 167.
Enterprise police will escort the procession.
Officials said anyone who would like to pay their respects to Watson for his bravery and patriotism and to his family is welcome to line the procession route.
In an account of the shooting, Watson’s father, Benjamin, told The Associated Press on Saturday that his son was shot at least five times. Though wounded, the young officer flagged down first responders and described the shooter.
“He died serving his country,” the elder Watson said of his son.
More information about arrangements for Watson will be announced later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.