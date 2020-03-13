ENTERPRISE – A woman here is facing theft of property charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance Friday morning from Medical Center Enterprise, according to police.
Justina Denise McNeal, 28, of Enterprise, was charged with theft of property first degree after officers “located the ambulance and the suspect in the 100 block of Loftin Street.” The ambulance was reported stolen at 6:15 a.m., police said.
McNeal was transported to the Coffee County Jail following her arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.